Olivia Wilde Makes Her Directorial Debut in BOOKSMART on Digital 8/20, Blu-ray 9/3
Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment presents BOOKSMART, arriving on Digital August 20 and Blu-ray and DVD September 3.In this fresh, unfiltered modern comedy, best friends and academic overachievers Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize they've missed out on pretty much all fun during high school. So, on the eve of graduation, they decide to make up for lost time with one wild adventure in this hilarious coming-of-age story about the meaningful bonds we create, also starring Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.BOOKSMART Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:
- Audio Commentary by Olivia Wilde
- Booksmart: The Next "Best High School Comedy"
- Pliés and Jazz Hands: The Dance Fantasy
- Dressing Booksmart
- Deleted Scenes
- Gallery
BOOKSMART Blu-ray Specifications:
BOOKSMART DVD Specifications:
Street Date: September 3, 2019
Pre-Book: July 31, 2019
Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1
Audio: DVD: English Dolby Digital 5.1
Total Run Time: 102 Minutes
Rating: R
Closed Captioned: Yes
