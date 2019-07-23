Olivia Wilde Makes Her Directorial Debut in BOOKSMART on Digital 8/20, Blu-ray 9/3

Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment presents BOOKSMART, arriving on Digital August 20 and Blu-ray and DVD September 3.

In this fresh, unfiltered modern comedy, best friends and academic overachievers Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize they've missed out on pretty much all fun during high school. So, on the eve of graduation, they decide to make up for lost time with one wild adventure in this hilarious coming-of-age story about the meaningful bonds we create, also starring Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.

Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:

Audio Commentary by Olivia Wilde

Booksmart: The Next "Best High School Comedy"

Pliés and Jazz Hands: The Dance Fantasy

Dressing Booksmart

Deleted Scenes

Gallery



BOOKSMART DVD Specifications:

Street Date: September 3, 2019

Pre-Book: July 31, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: DVD: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Total Run Time: 102 Minutes

Rating: R

Closed Captioned: Yes

Blu-ray Specifications:

Street Date: September 3, 2019Pre-Book: July 31, 2019Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1Audio: BD: English 5.1 DTS-HD-MATotal Run Time: 102 MinutesRating: RClosed Captioned: Yes

Annapurna, founded by Megan Ellison in 2011, focuses on creating sophisticated, high-quality content that is critically and commercially conscious while still appealing to a diverse audience. By upholding the company's vision to put filmmakers and artists first and preserve their authentic creative voices no matter the genre or medium, the company has garnered a total of 52 Academy Award nominations, including five Best Picture nods for American Hustle, Her, Zero Dark Thirty, Phantom Thread and Vice. Annapurna recently released Booksmart and will be releasing Richard Linklater's adaptation of Maria Semple's, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, later this summer.





