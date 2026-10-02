Oli Julian Scores WAR S. 1 Soundtrack for HBO Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lakeshore Records has released War Season 1—Original Series Soundtrack digitally, with music by composer Oli Julian (Fackham Hall). The score bristles with energetic tension reflecting the relentless intrigue of a high powered law firm. Skydance Television's War Season 1 starring Archie Renaux, Dominic West and Sienna Miller is airing now on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Julian said: 'The score is designed to be a dynamic mix of subtlety and bombast, tension and urgency, in order to underscore the often high-stakes and highly charged interactions between our characters - all the drama and stresses of a War but in the well-heeled offices of London's elite law firms. The palette is a mix of pianos, prepared pianos, percussion, synths and strings to propel us through narrative, which unfolds at a blistering pace!'

WAR is a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything. Season one follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.

The album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/war-ost.

Track List

01. Titles

02. War Rooms

03. We Do Have A Case?

04. Switch To French

05. Set Up A Meeting

06. Get Ahead Of This

07. Mumsie Chase

08. My Earnings Have Grown

09. Being Fun Tomorrow

10. Cigarette

11. Working For Both Of Us

12. Buying People's Silence

13. Asset List

14. Hearing Me Out

15. Premiere

16. New Addition

17. The Energy Company Case

18. This I love

19. Letter To Bella

20. Courthouse

About Oli Julian

Oli Julian is an RTS award-winning and Ivor Novello-nominated composer, producer, and arranger known for his inventive, infectious and memorable scores, using vocal melodies, unusual instrumentation and collaborations with performers and artists, such as David Byrne, Nick Cave and Kate Stables. His notable projects include the theme and score for Netflix's hit series Sex Education, as well as music for the critically acclaimed comedy drama Catastrophe (Channel 4), Coky Geidroyc's feature How To Build a Girl, and adventure drama Renegade Nell for Disney+, starring Louisa Harland.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me