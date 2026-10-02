Oli Julian Scores WAR S. 1 Soundtrack for HBO Series
The RTS award-winning composer crafts a dynamic score of pianos, synths, and strings for Skydance Television's high-stakes legal drama.
Lakeshore Records has released War Season 1—Original Series Soundtrack digitally, with music by composer Oli Julian (Fackham Hall). The score bristles with energetic tension reflecting the relentless intrigue of a high powered law firm. Skydance Television's War Season 1 starring Archie Renaux, Dominic West and Sienna Miller is airing now on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
Julian said: 'The score is designed to be a dynamic mix of subtlety and bombast, tension and urgency, in order to underscore the often high-stakes and highly charged interactions between our characters - all the drama and stresses of a War but in the well-heeled offices of London's elite law firms. The palette is a mix of pianos, prepared pianos, percussion, synths and strings to propel us through narrative, which unfolds at a blistering pace!'
WAR is a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything. Season one follows the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), as Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne stop at nothing to secure victory for their clients.
The album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/war-ost.
Track List
01. Titles
02. War Rooms
03. We Do Have A Case?
04. Switch To French
05. Set Up A Meeting
06. Get Ahead Of This
07. Mumsie Chase
08. My Earnings Have Grown
09. Being Fun Tomorrow
10. Cigarette
11. Working For Both Of Us
12. Buying People's Silence
13. Asset List
14. Hearing Me Out
15. Premiere
16. New Addition
17. The Energy Company Case
18. This I love
19. Letter To Bella
20. Courthouse
About Oli Julian
Oli Julian is an RTS award-winning and Ivor Novello-nominated composer, producer, and arranger known for his inventive, infectious and memorable scores, using vocal melodies, unusual instrumentation and collaborations with performers and artists, such as David Byrne, Nick Cave and Kate Stables. His notable projects include the theme and score for Netflix's hit series Sex Education, as well as music for the critically acclaimed comedy drama Catastrophe (Channel 4), Coky Geidroyc's feature How To Build a Girl, and adventure drama Renegade Nell for Disney+, starring Louisa Harland.
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.
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