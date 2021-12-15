OWN Network Announces SPEAK SIS Two Night Special

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY three all-new episodes of OWN Spotlight series "Speak Sis" to premiere as part of a two-night special programming event on January 4th and 5th, 2022. It will also be available streaming on January 6 on discovery+.

These three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests Actress and Comedian Kym Whitley, Actress Tia Mowry, Actress Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Health Equity Advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, Financial Health Advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, Financial Educator Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, and Licensed Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard.

Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

"Speak Sis" is a part of OWN's popular eye-opening, topic-driven OWN Spotlight series and these episodes are focused on health in the Black community, in conjunction with OWN's first-ever health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put Black women first.

"Speak Sis" is produced by Critical Content for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Jennifer Ryan serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Critical Content executive producers Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, and Jon Beyer. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network executive producers are Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz.