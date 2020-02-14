OUTLANDER Executive Producer Says Spin-Off is Possible

Variety reports that "Outlander" executive producer and showrunner Ronald D. Moore says he is in talks to produce a spinoff.

"We are definitely talking about it, there's nothing official but we're in conversations about it," he said.

Season five of "Outlander" had its premiere last night.

As the characters get closer and closer to the start of the Revolutionary War, the new season will spend less screen time on the road, focusing on the future of the community growing in Fraser's Ridge.

"It's forcing the characters to make a stand in terms of that conflict," Moore said. "And also their personal relationships, what they're going to stand for and what they won't. When has something gone too far, is one of the big questions of the season."

Watch the season five trailer here:

Read the original story on Variety.





