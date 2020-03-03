ORDINARY JOE Adds Charlie Barnett, Natalie Martinez

Variety reports that "Ordinary Joe" on NBC has added Charlie Barnett and Natalie Martinez to the cast.

James Wolk will star in the lead.

The pilot explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Martinez plays Amy, described as a bright and caring woman who forms an immediate connection with Joe. Barnett plays Eric Payne, one of Joe's closest friends.

Barnett is known for roles on "Russian Doll" and "Tales of the City." Martinez starred on "The I-Land" and "The Crossing." This is a reunion for the two actors; they starred together on "Secrets and Lies."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories