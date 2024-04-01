North American Premiere of the Mexican Drama RAIN Comes to the Miami Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its acclaimed world premiere at the Morelia Film Festival and its international premiere at the Malaga Film Festival, Rain (Lluvia), the powerful debut feature of director Rodrigo García Saiz, will have its much-anticipated North American premiere in the Jordan Ressler First Feature Award at the 41st edition of the Miami Film Festival taking place April 5-14.

Written by Paula Markovitch (Duck Season, The Box), Rain is composed of six interwoven stories that take place over a period of less than 24 hours, with each story exploring the human condition against the backdrop of intermittent rain.



The subjects of these distinctive narratives face a random incident that brings about a moment of disruption, absurdity, brightness, and strangeness, ultimately revealing their true selves: a woman suffering from clinical depression is assaulted by a man who was her former student; a taxi driver wonders if his wife is having an affair after a random passenger gives his own home address as the destination; a young man encounters an Asian woman on a pedestrian bridge and establishes a short but intense relationship.



The other stories involve a couple witnessing a man collapse in the subway, taking him to him to the hospital and then deciding to visit the man's house to notify his family; a nurse taking care of a young man wounded by a gunshot, and running a peculiar errand for him; and a man looking to hire a sex worker uncannily finds they're both same hometown.



Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, including some of Mexico’s most revered actors such as Arcelia Ramírez (La Civil), Bruno Bichir (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), and Cecilia Suárez (Overboard), Rain is an unexpected and elegantly directed portrait of Mexico City through the lens of fascinating characters experiencing fleeting revelations before returning to their routine lives.