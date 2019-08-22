Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais Join COMING 2 AMERICA

Deadline reports that Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the star-studded cast of Coming 2 America! Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will reprise their roles from the 1988 classic comedy film.

Beauvais returns as one of the rose bearers. Mbatha's role is being kept under lock and key.

Returning cast members include James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, Louie Anderson as Maurice and Vanessa Bell Calloway - as Imani Izzi. New faces in the cast include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.

In the sequel former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

