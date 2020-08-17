Noir masterpiece 'All Roads Lead to Pearla' coming to theaters + on-demand Sept. 25

Watch the Trailer -Coming to Theaters & On-Demand September 25th

A small Texas town awakes when a high school wrestler gets involved with a drifter and her ruthless lover. Lives intertwine and spiral violently out of control once he becomes her escort driver and risks everything to save her.



ALL ROADS LEAD TO PEARLA had its world premiere at the 2019 Austin Film Festival. The crime thriller stars Alex MacNicoll (VICE, THE SOCIETY), Addison Timlin (LIKE ME, LITTLE SISTER), Corin Nemec (MARRIAGE OF LIES), Nick Chinlund (TRAINING DAY) and Dash Mihok (SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK, RAY DONOVAN).



The film will be released in limited theaters and on major streaming platforms beginning September 25th.



ALL ROADS LEAD TO PEARLA

Distributed by Gravitas Ventures

Directed & Written by: Van Ditthavong

Running time: 108 minutes

www.allroadstopearla.com

