Nina Ali Exits REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI After One Season

The new franchise premiered on Bravo in 2022.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Nina Ali has left THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI after one season.

Ali announced her departure in a new Instagram post as People reports that the series is gearing up to begin filming their second season within the coming months.

Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, Nina Ali is a highly driven businesswoman and entrepreneur. Growing up in a traditional Lebanese household, Nina is very spiritual and loved surrounding herself with art and culture. Nina moved to the dynamic city of Dubai with her husband in 2011.

It was there that she co-founded her premium fruit cake business and became a mother to three beautiful children. Nina considers being a mother her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment.

The series also features Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury.

As the 11th city in the franchise, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground.

Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the "City of Gold.'" When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can't handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.

