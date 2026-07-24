Niecy Nash-Betts on Colman Domingo's Friendship, ALL'S FAIR Emmy Noms & RENO 911 Fake Butt

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Niecy Nash-Betts sat down with guest host Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE and traced the origins of a friendship that began on the set of Selma, where the two first met and quickly became close. Nash-Betts described how that bond deepened over the years, with Domingo eventually officiating her wedding, and she also touched on the circumstances of her engagement. The conversation took a lighter turn when she discussed the prospect of attending Taylor Swift's wedding and her reputation for throwing parties.

Nash-Betts also spoke about her Hulu series ALL'S FAIR, which has earned two Emmy nominations. The interview covered her real-life interest in solving crimes, a thread that connects to her on-screen work. She then turned to her early career, recounting how she lied her way into the audition for RENO 911 and the physical lengths the role required, including wearing a prosthetic fake butt throughout the run of the show.

Colman Domingo's guest hosting stint on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE also included conversations with Arsenio Hall, Diarra Kilpatrick, and Marlon Wayans, among others, making Nash-Betts's appearance part of a broader run of interviews Domingo conducted from the late-night desk.

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