Arsenio Hall Visits JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Discuss His Memoir & Talk Show Legacy

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Arsenio Hall joined guest host Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE for a conversation spanning his career in late night, his personal history, and a new memoir. Hall, who turned 70, spoke about the lasting impact of THE ARSENIO HALL SHOW, including the story of convincing Snoop Dogg to appear on the program and a memorable phone call he received from Bill Clinton. He also recalled a young Bruno Mars performing on the show before the singer became a global star.

Hall discussed his childhood ambition to become a magician and spoke about his comedy idol Richard Pryor, whose influence shaped his approach to performance. The conversation also touched on a personal moment involving his mother and Michael Jackson, a story that gave the interview an unexpectedly warm and candid quality. Domingo, who has been guest hosting JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE during this stretch of episodes, drew out those recollections in an exchange that moved easily between humor and reflection.

Much of the interview centered on Hall's new memoir, which covers his life and career including his years hosting THE ARSENIO HALL SHOW, a program that became a cultural touchstone for its approach to music, comedy, and guests that mainstream late night had largely overlooked. Hall also noted that his girlfriend is a fan of Domingo's work, a detail that gave the conversation an easy, personal opening.

Domingo has been a recurring presence at the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE desk, conducting interviews with a range of guests. Earlier in the same guest-hosting run, he sat down with Jaafar Jackson to discuss the biopic MICHAEL, in which Domingo also appears, adding another thread connecting his guest-hosting stint to the Jackson legacy that came up again in the Hall interview.

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