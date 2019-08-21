Nickelodeon to Premiere MIDDLE SCHOOL MOGULS on September 8

Kids can get ready for the new school year and learn lessons about friendship and following your dreams with Nickelodeon's Middle School Moguls, premiering Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT). The four half-hour, CG-animated specials chronicle the ambitions of four new friends striving to create their own companies while attending Mogul Academy, an entrepreneurial school where kid-business dreams come true. Middle School Moguls will continue to air every Sunday in September at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Each special will look at life inside the exclusive Mogul Academy through the eyes of first-year students and moguls-in-training: Valeria, a budding sports gear innovator, voiced by Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez; Winnie, an aspiring pet chef, voiced by Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad); Celeste, a smart-tech inventor, voiced by Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock); and Yuna, an edgy fashion designer, voiced by Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs). Together, the girls work to tackle grown-up challenges by thinking outside of the box and "mogulizing" to make their big dreams a reality.

In the first episode of Middle School Moguls, "The Making of a Mogul," Valeria's business is discovered by a robot recruiter and she's selected to attend Mogul Academy, a school for budding young entrepreneurs.

Middle School Moguls also features guest voice actors including: fashion and television personality Tim Gunn (Project Runway) as Wren, a non-binary teacher in the Mogul Academy Fashion Branch; Jane Lynch (Glee) as Victoria Steele, the Headmaster of Mogul Academy; Nickelodeon star and Youtube sensation JoJo Siwa as Josie, a communications mogul and head journalist for the school blog, The Daily Juice; Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock) as Finn, a free-spirited athlete and fellow student; actor and Youtube star Alex Wassabi as Ethan, the girls' comedic Resident Advisor; entrepreneur Kheris Rogers as Kheris, a budding beauty and fashion mogul; Nicole Sullivan (Black-ish) as sports Mogul Marci Stern, the head of the academy's athletic branch; and Garcelle Beauvais and Sean Patrick Thomas as Winnie's hardworking parents.

Middle School Moguls is created and executive produced by sisters Gina and Jenae Heitkamp (Gengirl Media, Inc.).





