Nickelodeon THE SUBSTITUTE TOP 10 WILDEST PRANKS on Saturday

Nickelodeon is counting down the most out of control pranks from the hidden camera show THE SUBSTITUTE with a new special: THE SUBSTITUTE Top 10 Wildest Pranks. Revealing the hit series' funniest and craziest moments, the special will include bonus, never-before-seen footage and show guest stars Asher Angel, Cooper Barnes, The Bella Twins, John Cena, Kel Mitchell, NE-YO, Jace Norman, Johnny Orlando, Rico & Raini Rodriguez, Lilly Singh, JoJo Siwa and Shaun White. THE SUBSTITUTE Top 10 Wildest Pranks premieres Saturday, May 9, at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

The Substitute features celebrities who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists to go undercover as the most insane substitutes, surprising unsuspecting kids in schools, camps and other locations. After a day full of ridiculous mayhem, THE SUBSTITUTE reveals themselves and the featured school receives a donation for $25,000.

Season one of THE SUBSTITUTE premiered January 31 with guest stars The Bella Twins after previewing in October with international superstar John Cena and in November for a holiday-themed episode with Grammy Award-winning artist and performer NE-YO. The season follows the strong performance of two specials that aired in 2019 with guest stars Jace Norman and Lilly Singh.

The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation. Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Todd Hurvitz (Punk'd), serve as executive producers, with Hurvitz also serving as the showrunner. Nickelodeon's Vice Presidents of Unscripted Content Jessica Brown and Mandel Ilagan also serve as executive producers. Production of THE SUBSTITUTE for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.





