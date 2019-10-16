Nickelodeon Picks Up Additional 13 Episodes of Sketch Comedy Hit ALL THAT

Nickelodeon has picked up an additional 13 episodes of '90s icon All That, bringing its first season total to 26 episodes. Also announced today, is new cast member Aria Brooks from Atlanta, Ga., who is joining the show's talented and diverse cast of comedians. New episodes of ALL THAT air on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

All That is executive produced by Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Kel Mitchell (Game Shakers), Kevin Kay (All That, SpongeBob SquarePants, Lip Sync Battle, LIP SYNC BATTLE Shorties, Yellowstone) and Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts, Sorry to Bother You). Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Cousins For Life, Austin & Ally) also serve as executive producers.

Shot in front of a live studio audience, ALL THAT stars Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen, who have popularized new characters, impersonations of today's celebrities and new original comedic sketches including "Cancelled with Nathan," Bed, Bath & Beyoncé" and "Marie Kiddo."

To date, recording artists the Jonas Brothers, Ciara, H.E.R., JoJo Siwa, Ella Mai, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Bryce Vine, Daddy Yankee and CNCO have performed on the show. The series also features appearances from Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server and Alisa Reyes, who helped make the original series a '90s icon for an entire generation of kids. Guest stars for the additional 13 episodes will be announced at a later date.

All That was Nickelodeon's longest running live-action series with 171 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of successful spinoffs including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show and The Nick Cannon Show, and the feature-length film Good Burger, as well as audio recordings, books, festival tours, and numerous reunions celebrating the show's impact on Pop culture.

All That helped launch the careers of comedy stars including Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon, and has featured musical guests and guest stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Ray Romano and Brittany Snow.

Production of ALL THAT for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. ALL THAT was created by Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin.

