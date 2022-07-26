New Hampshire Film Festival Announces 20th Anniversary Festival Dates

New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) is excited to announce it will return in-person for its 20th Annual edition October 6 - 9, 2022.

NHFF is an annual fall event that unites professional filmmakers, screenwriters and film industry experts with film lovers. The festival was recently named an Academy Award® qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this past year.

NHFF, attended by thousands of people from all over the country, is a year-round production that includes programming world-class films, industry panels, a screenplay competition, and workshops for young local filmmakers.

Festival day passes will be on sale soon starting as low as $25 with ALL ACCESS passes also available. During the festival, attendees can choose from a carefully curated selection of films and take advantage of exceptional dining and shopping options within walking distance of the festival's venues.

"We are beyond thrilled to finally celebrate our 20th anniversary edition in person and bring together the best filmmakers from around the state and globe alongside our incredible community of attendees and sponsors," shares Executive Director for the New Hampshire Film Festival Nicole Gregg. "It's going to be a celebration like no other, and we are so grateful to showcase these amazing films and special events in our spectacular city of Portsmouth. We are also ecstatic to share so many new and exciting venues this city now has to offer-- we can't wait to welcome you all back this October!"

New Hampshire Film Festival Highlights

Groundbreaking Films: Enjoy award-winning, independent documentaries, narratives, shorts, family films, and more! There is something for everyone.

Celebrity Guests & Attendees: Interact with celebrity guests during panel discussions, parties and screenings. Past celebrity guests have included David Spade, Mike O'Malley, David Spade, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Rae Dawn Chong, Adrian Grenier, and Tom Bergeron.

Buzzworthy Parties & Events: From red carpet galas and cocktail parties to exclusive after parties and the festival's signature Comedy Panel, you'll have many opportunities to mingle with other film-loving attendees, celebrity guests, and film industry influencers.

Industry Insiders: Feed your love of film with industry expert panel discussions, premiere screenings, networking events, and workshops.

The festival is still accepting submissions and will announce its full schedule soon. Short films that receive the festival's Live Action Shorts Jury Award and Animation Shorts Jury Award may now qualify to enter the Short Films competition for the concurrent Oscar® season. Recipients of these qualifying festival awards will be eligible for consideration in the Live Action Short Film and Animation Short Film categories of the Academy Awards® without the standard theatrical run, provided the films otherwise comply with the Academy rules.

The New Hampshire Film Festival adds the creative voice and spirit of the northern New England region to an exclusive international list of Academy qualifying festivals for the Short Film Awards. The carefully curated list includes notable festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, South by Southwest Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

NHFF's mission is to inspire audiences with thought-provoking cinematic stories from visionary talents in independent filmmaking, and to provide a platform for emerging artists to advance their craft, engage with the community and promote to industry leaders.

From young filmmakers to up-and-coming directors and seasoned screenwriters to veteran actors, the New Hampshire Film Festival showcases the brightest talent within the domestic and international film scene. The festival also emphasizes creative collaboration, education and networking through panel discussions, workshops, and social events.