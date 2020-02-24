New Film About the Colombo Crime Family in the Works

Variety reports that the story of John Franzese Jr., son of Sonny Franzese, has been optioned by "Hacksaw Ridge" producer David Permut.

Franzese Jr. became active in THE FAMILY business during the 1980s, leading to a life of overindulgence. After falling victim to drug addiction, he was excommunicated from THE FAMILY and hit rock bottom, living directionless on the streets. Franzese Jr. sought help through a 12-step program, which ultimately led him to the witness protection program as well. He found that the only way to achieve peace with himself was to come clean of the crimes he had committed and work with the FBI to bring his former consiglieres to justice, including his father. In 2010, he became the first son of a New York mobster to testify in court against his father.

"While there have been great mob movies in cinematic history, there has never been one quite like this," said Permut. "With the canvas of Sonny's reign within the Colombo crime family, and the complexity of this father-son relationship, the betrayal and ultimate reconciliation is unlike anything I've ever seen before."

Permut developed "Hacksaw Ridge," which was nominated for the Academy Award for best picture. He also produced "Polka King," and is developing "Sheela," starring Priyanka Chopra.

