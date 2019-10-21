New Episode of Paramount Network Series INK MASTER GRUDGE MATCH Airs Oct. 22

We've seen the nation's best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.

During tomorrow night's all-new episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match, Egos collide when season nine's Dane Smith calls out season seven's INK MASTER vet Christian Buckingham to prove once and for ALL THAT talent knows no age. Jeremy Brown from INK MASTER season ten battles his season ten coach Steve Tefft for respect. New episodes every Tuesday at 10/9c on Paramount Network.

Watch a sneak peek below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories