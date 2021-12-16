Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Adds Five New Cast Members

Today Netflix announced additional casting for its live-action epic adventure Avatar: The Last Airbender based on the beloved animated series from Nickelodeon. The series is currently shooting in Vancouver.

Elizabeth Yu (she/her; Untitled Ray Romano Film, All My Love) will play Azula, the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation. A firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she'll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.

Maria Zhang (she/her) will play Suki, the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.

Tamlyn Tomita (she/her; The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai) will play Yukari, Suki's mother and the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.

Yvonne Chapman (she/her; Kung Fu, Family Law) will play Avatar Kyoshi, a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.

Casey Camp-Horinek (she/her, Barking Water, Reservation Dogs) will play Gran Gran, Katara and Sokka's grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.