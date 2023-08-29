Netflix To Follow The Making Of A Global Girl Group In Upcoming Music Docuseries

The new series will debut in 2024.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

A years-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series.

With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of THE JOURNEY to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records. 

Set to premiere in 2024, the series will be produced by HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures

Director: Award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, who was at the helm of the four-time Emmy® nominated Netflix documentary, Becoming. 

HYBE and Geffen Records REVEALED THE 20 contestants from around the world who will be competing for a spot in the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Records girl group.

The young women from diverse countries were selected after more than 120,000 submissions since HYBE and Geffen announced the joint venture, HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition, in November of 2021. 




From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

