Netflix Sets 'Verified Stand-Up' Lineup Sabrina Wu, Nimesh Patel & More

1
Chelsea Film Festival's Star-Studded Success Extends Access To Global Audiences
This year's festival included the most expansive and compelling local, regional, national and international selection in its history, including THESE DAYS (first El Salvadoran NY feature film), THE DIRTY SOUTH starring Willa Holland and Dermot Mulroney, IBIZA BLUE (Spain), ADDICTED TO LIFE (MOME's grant recipient), and more.
2
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Led by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, whose love story is one for the ages, the special show will be filled with fabulous costumes, hilarious skits, music and dancing … but not to worry, there will be no bad blood. The 2023 Halloween special will feature over 50 elaborate costumes (in style) and celebrity guest cameos.
3
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.
4
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special
Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.