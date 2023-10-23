Netflix Sets 'Verified Stand-Up' Lineup Sabrina Wu, Nimesh Patel & More

10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series.

Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

Verified Stand-Up premieres globally on Netflix on November 28, 2023. The series is directed by Linda Mendoza and executive-produced by Anne Harris.