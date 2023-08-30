Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER for Season 3

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 2 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes

Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER for Season 3

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. 

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller. Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), among others, reprise their roles.

The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6, 2023 and quickly climbed up the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 40 million views as of August 29, 2023, reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries. 

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Helen Mirren Joins Cast of Audibles MORIARTY Scripted Audio Series Photo
Helen Mirren Joins Cast of Audible's MORIARTY Scripted Audio Series

The second season of Audible’s bold take on the Sherlock Holmes universe continues with Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings, Lost) in the title role, leading the reimagining of literature’s most captivating rivalries, with Helen Mirren (The Queen, Golda), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Ross McCall (Green Street Hooligans) and more.

2
BMF Sets March 2024 Return to STARZ Photo
BMF Sets March 2024 Return to STARZ

Season three of “BMF” resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s. Watch the video trailer now!

3
RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK Sets Season 5 Guest Judges Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Sets Season 5 Guest Judges

Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag skills to the max. Although the crucial decision lies with Mama Ru and her loyal Drag Race UK besties and judging panel - Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton - a host of celebrity Drag Race super fans will also be joining in on the fun to help deliberate the fate of the queens.

4
Video: Watch the Final Trailer For Netflixs ONE PIECE Film Photo
Video: Watch the Final Trailer For Netflix's ONE PIECE Film

Netflix debuted a brand new trailer and new images for ONE PIECE. Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love AgainTHE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

Videos

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME