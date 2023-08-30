Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER for Season 3

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller. Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), among others, reprise their roles.

The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6, 2023 and quickly climbed up the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 40 million views as of August 29, 2023, reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries.

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.