Netflix Original Comedy Special KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN'S PRAYER Premieres in September

The special will debut on September 19, 2023.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 1 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 4 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date

Netflix Original Comedy Special KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN'S PRAYER Premieres in September

Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne is releasing his first Netflix stand-up special, KOUNTRY WAYNE: A WOMAN’S PRAYER, on September 19, 2023. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., Wayne brings his southern flare in this one-of-a-kind stand-up special on fatherhood, gender dynamics, and faith.

A WOMAN’S PRAYER is directed by Jeff Tomsic (“Tag,” “Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle,” “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”). Wayne, Tomsic, and Matthew Vaughan (“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” “Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind”) of Rotten Science serve as executive producers.

Wayne has established himself as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country, amassing a devoted following while performing in theaters nationwide. In 2022, the charismatic comic performed to sold-out rooms during his “Straight Out The Mud” tour, produced by Live Nation.

Notably, he graced the stage of the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Building on the success of “Straight Out The Mud,” Wayne set off on his second Live Nation-produced tour, “Help Is On The Way,” in 2023. Concurrently, Wayne released his debut book of the same name on April 18, 2023, through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Wayne's career highlights in recent years include being named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2021, starring in the BET original Christmas rom-com "Holiday Heartbreak" (2021), appearing on MTV's "Wild 'N Out" with Nick Cannon, and co-hosting "I Love Us," a comedy clip show on BET+ alongside Kym Whitley.

Wayne also starred in the comedy feature film "Strange Love," available on Amazon Prime, and the Peacock original film "Praise This," produced by Will Packer, directed by Tina Gordon, and starring Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, and more.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28 Photo
Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of “The Bachelor.” The charismatic teaching tennis pro will be handing out roses next season.

2
LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September Photo
LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR to Return to Netflix in September

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Watch a video trailer!

3
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series Photo
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series

Netflix is gearing up for a new sports documentary series that tracks the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race this fall. Filming has begun as drivers fight to secure their spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which begins Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

4
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season Photo
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

The six-part romantic comedy-drama returns with Josephine Park in the leading role as Nana, and is created by Amalie Næsby Fick together with Nikolaj Feifer. In the second season of Baby Fever, we meet Nana (Josephine Park), now mother to a two-month-old baby.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME