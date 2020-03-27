Netflix Developing Live-Action DRAGON'S LAIR Film

Mar. 27, 2020  

Netflix is developing a live-action movie based on the classic arcade game Dragon's Lair.

The company says it is currently in talks with actor Ryan Reynolds to produce and star in the film as Dirk the Daring.

Daniel and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) are attached to write the film's script.

The classic game follows the adventures of a knight, Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from a fearsome dragon.



