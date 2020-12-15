Netflix Announces WE ARE: THE BROOKLYN SAINTS Documentary Series

Netflix today announced a new four-part documentary series, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, which will premiere globally on January 29, 2021.

Synopsis: From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport - it's a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints' power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

Rudy Valdez (Director, Executive Producer and DP) said: "Growing up, I rarely saw people who looked like me as the heroes of their own stories. This deeply impacted me as a person, and now as a filmmaker. With WE ARE: THE BROOKLYN SAINTS, there was an opportunity to feature the lives of our main characters with agency and from their own perspective; rather than THE ONE often assumed for them. This series exists for them and those who will watch it with the hope that a new generation will never have to wonder what it looks like to be the hero of your own story."

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is an Imagine Documentaries and Disarming Films Production. Executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Amy Berg, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez serves as director, executive producer and cinematographer.