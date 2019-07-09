Netflix Announces New Italian Series ZERO

Netflix announces today its new Italian original series, Zero.

From an idea of Antonio Dikele Distefano, rising star in the Italian publishing scene, Zero tells the story of a shy african origin guy, second generation Italian, who has an incredible super power. A modern superhero who, thanks to his power, will learn how to open up to the world and to love.

Antonio Dikele Distefano and Menotti (Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot) are writing the series along with Stefano Voltaggio, Massimo Vavassori, Carolina Cavalli e Lisandro Monaco, to create an original and unique exploration of the Milanese suburbs, a rich and diverse world of under-represented cultures mixed with rap elements.

Antonio Dikele Distefano says about the project: "The idea of Zero comes from my need to put different stories together in order to tell one. The story of a special boy, of a black guy, who thanks to his super power manages to see the reality behind the appearance of things, people and relationships. Rap will be one of the protagonists of the story because rap is the language of our age, it is capable of describing environments that people do not see, such as the Milan suburbs where the series is set, and it is my language".

Felipe Tewes, Director, International Originals, Netflix says "Our goal at Netflix is to find new local, unheard voices and give them the opportunity to tell their stories to a global audience. We are really excited to work together with Antonio, Menotti and the Zero pool of writers to bring their unique vision to life in what will be the first superhero show in our offer of Italian Original contents"

With Zero, Netflix adds another strong voice, unique in its genre voice, to its slate of other Italian talents that it's working with, such as Grams for Baby, the all female creators of Luna Nera and the creators of Curon - to mention a few.

Zero is produced by Fabula Pictures with the participation of Red Joint Film and the start of production will be in 2020.





