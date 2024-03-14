Neal Brennan Returns To Netflix With New Comedy Special in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crazy Good follows Neal's previous Netflix original comedy specials Blocks and 3 Mics, as well as his half hour featured in Comedians Of The World. It is slated to begin streaming on April 9.

Neal Brennan directs and serves as Executive Producer alongside Mike Bertolina, Bill Burr, and Al Madrigal of All Things Comedy.

The special was filmed at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he's ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.