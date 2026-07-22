Ne-Yo Visits TODAY to Discuss New Country-Inspired Album HIGHWAY 79

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Ne-Yo stopped by TODAY to discuss his new country-inspired album HIGHWAY 79, tracing the project's roots to his childhood and to the music of Reba McEntire. He told the program that McEntire's song "Fancy" was the first country song he ever heard, and he credited that early exposure as a formative influence on the new record.

During the conversation, Ne-Yo revealed that his mother came up with the title HIGHWAY 79, grounding the album in personal family history. He also marked the 20-year anniversary of his debut record IN MY OWN WORDS, reflecting on the milestone as part of a broader look at his career trajectory.

Ne-Yo also addressed the growing use of artificial INTELLIGENCE in music creation, sharing his perspective on how the technology intersects with artistic integrity. He rounded out the interview by naming the five artists who have most influenced him throughout his career, offering a window into the musical touchstones that have shaped his sound across genres.

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