Naomie Harris Joins VENOM 2 as Shriek
According to Variety, Oscar nominee Naomie Harris is in talks to join "Venom 2" opposite Tom Hardy. She will play notorious Spider-Man villain Shriek.
Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson will return to the franchise, under the direction of multi-hyphenate Andy Serkis.
Shriek has the power to manipulate sound. In the comics, she is Carnage's love interest; Harrelson plays Carnage.
Harris is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in "Moonlight." She's a familiar face in Daniel Craig "James Bond" films, where she's played Eve Moneypenny, and she starred in several "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies.
