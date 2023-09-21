Najah Imani Muhammad & Giselle Muise to Star in Animated Film McINTOSH

Actors Najah Imani Muhammad & Giselle Muise have been cast in the upcoming animated short film, McIntosh, written and directed by Steven Hayet, and produced by Gina Marie Rodriguez and Rose & Pearl Entertainment.

In McIntosh, the cast list is posted for the school play, The Wizard of Oz, and two students compare their new roles. McIntosh is a small film about how there are no small parts.

The film originally began a short play of the same name, which premiered at Gi60 #NextGen: International One Minute Play Festival in New York City in 2018. It has since been performed by students and adults alike all over the world, most recently by the Yeppoon Little Theatre in Queensland, Australia.

Future information on McIntosh's journey will be found on its official Instagram @McIntoshFilm.

Najah Imani Muhammad is an actor, director, educator and host based in New York’s Hudson Valley. Recent acting credits include The Vagina Monologues, No You Tell It Story Exchange, Axial Theatre’s Never the Sinner, Mipsterz Alhamdu Short Film (featured in Tribeca & Atlanta Film Festivals), and A Raisin in the Sun (Heights Players).

In addition to acting, Najah is incredibly passionate about arts education, working with organizations such as Disney Theatrical Group, New Victory Theatre, Symphony Space, and Kaiser’s Room. She also helps to lead Leaders by Choice, an organization that cultivates artivists, teaching leadership skills through performing arts. Outside of the arts, Najah is hustling to amplify everyday voices and give them a throne, through her podcast, UnderRepresented Representatives (available for listening on Spotify, Apple, and beyond). Follow along Najah’s journey @najahknows and here.

Giselle Muise is a NYC-based actor, singer/songwriter, playwright and educator. Notable credits include: Jobsite Theater’s The Threepenny Opera (Polly Peachum), FringeNYC’s Full: The Musical (Emily), and TampaRep’s Stupid F*cking Bird (Nina). Other credits include Sweet Charity (Nickie), 9 Parts of Desire (Layal) and Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal (Shruti) at American Stage’s 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival.

Most recently, as a result of live theatre’s brief hiatus, Giselle founded Theatre Unmasked- a virtual organization that explores important contemporary stories and facilitates conversation around unique and marginalized voices in the theatre. Her passion lies in creating space for meaningful connection through theatre and music, making the string between all of us just a bit shorter.

Rounding out the McIntosh team are Rob Graydon (animation design & editor) and Daniel Merlin Miller & Michelle Elise Harding (audio recording).