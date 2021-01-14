Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NON-EQ, A Short Film, is Now On Amazon Prime!

The film is Written and Directed by John Walbolt, and starring Katelyn Lauria, Joshua Pemberton, Paul Trenier, and Megan Dwinell.

Jan. 14, 2021  

NON-EQ, A Short Film, is Now On Amazon Prime!

Non-Eq is now available on Amazon Prime! This short film comedy follows the life of two non-equity actors trying to get seen at a musical theatre audition in New York City (but they are a total hot mess).

The film is Written and Directed by John Walbolt, and starring Katelyn Lauria, Joshua Pemberton, Paul Trenier, and Megan Dwinell.

Extra bloopers available on John Walbolt's Instagram: @johnwalbolt

Mature rating due to language. 23 minutes long.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Comedian Amos Gill Takes His New Show To Australian Comedy Festivals!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!