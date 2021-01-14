NON-EQ, A Short Film, is Now On Amazon Prime!

Non-Eq is now available on Amazon Prime! This short film comedy follows the life of two non-equity actors trying to get seen at a musical theatre audition in New York City (but they are a total hot mess).

The film is Written and Directed by John Walbolt, and starring Katelyn Lauria, Joshua Pemberton, Paul Trenier, and Megan Dwinell.

Extra bloopers available on John Walbolt's Instagram: @johnwalbolt

Mature rating due to language. 23 minutes long.