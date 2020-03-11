NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS to be Postponed

The live, all-star benefit NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS is being postponed to a future date.



The Emmy®-nominated event, hosted by Jon Stewart and presented by HBO in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM, was scheduled to take place Saturday, April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The executive producers are Robert Smigel, Michelle Smigel, Jon Stewart, Chris McShane, and John Irwin for Irwin Entertainment.

With an estimated 1 in 59 children currently affected by autism, NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS was created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services. Since 2006, the benefit has raised more than $30 million and has been hosted by Jon Stewart.

NEXT for AUTISM is a non-profit organization that creates and funds innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with autism and their families. Over the past 17 years, NEXT for AUTISM has taken risks with bold ideas and built charter schools, a diagnostic and clinical center, a teacher-training program, after-school programs, employment programs, and recently, a residential program that empowers adults to live within their communities. NEXT for AUTISM also funds schools, programs, and services across the country. While focusing on creating and supporting programs, NEXT for AUTISM's intention is nothing short of disrupting current thought and practices, and reimagining services for individuals and families.





Related Articles View More TV Stories