NEW AMSTERDAM  & GOOD SAM Stars Come Together For STOP THE BLEED PSA For Ukraine

The new "Stop the Bleed" PSA for Ukraine uses familiar Hollywood faces from popular medical dramas in an effort to show Ukrainian people simple techniques to help stop life-threatening bleeding, so that they can save a life if trained personnel aren't able to arrive soon enough.

Actors involved in the essential video include from CBS' "Good Sam" star Sophia Bush, and from NBC Universal's "New Amsterdam," star Ryan Eggold as well as costars Alejandro Hernandez, Conner Marx, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Sandra Mae Frank. Both of these medical dramas are well known in the Ukraine. "Good Sam" showrunner KATIE Wech and "New Amsterdam" showrunner David Schulner were pivotal with contributing their shows' time & talents.

As of now, many Ukrainians still have access to the internet, so the goal of the PSA is to spread virally worldwide to reach as many civilians as possible with the lifesaving information. The PSA depicts for people with no medical training how to use simple skills to stop potentially deadly bleeding.

Maniac Productions founder Michael Seitzman ("North Country," "Quantico") wrote the script with input from physicians from The American College of Surgeons, the American Red Cross, the Uniformed Services University's National Center for Disaster Medicine & Public Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Mass General Brigham. A Ukrainian surgeon from Brigham and Women's Hospital/Mass General Brigham translated the script into Ukrainian for the subtitles. The PSA also includes the Department of Defense 'Stop the Bleed' logo, with their permission.

Multiple medical organizations are supporting the PSA in addition to the one's listed above including: the American Association for Emergency Psychiatry, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Heart Association, Trauma Center Association of American, Children's Hospital Association, Stop the Bleed Coalition and Stop the Bleed Education Consortium, just to name a few.

Stop the Bleed originated as a campaign to provide bystanders of emergencies tools & knowledge to stop life threatening bleeding. The White House launched the program on October 6, 2015.

Seitzman became involved with Stop the Bleed in 2016 while working on the CBS medical drama "Code Black." They worked together on a CODE BLACK Stop the Bleed PSA in 2016 (which reached approximately 5.6 million people), and fellow collaborator Dr. Richard Hunt, reached out to Seitzman now for his assistance in making something they could get immediately to Ukrainian people virally. Seitzman, who has a deal with Blumhouse Television, reached out to various friends, colleagues and organizations who happily lent their talents & expertise. Everybody involved is eager to have the message shared & seen by as many people as possible to help save lives and raise awareness.

For more information on Stop The Bleed: www.stopthebleed.org