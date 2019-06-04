NBC's Competition Series BRING THE FUNNY Announces the 40 Comedy Acts Competing

For decades NBC has opened the door for countless comedians and continues to carry the legacy as a home for comedy with the launch of its new competition show, "Bring the Funny."

The network announced today the 40 comedic acts vying for the $250,000 prize package and the opportunity to perform at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival.

"Bring the Funny" is hosted by comedian Amanda Seales along with its panel of hilarious judges - "Saturday Night Live's" longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson, cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen and comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy. The premiere airs Tuesday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after "America's Got Talent."

The series, which pays homage to every style of comedy performance in one competition, features stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts, including solo comics, musicians, magicians, puppeteers, YouTubers and more that will perform in front of a live audience. The series is divided into four rounds of competition: Open Mic, Comedy Clash and Showcase, culminating in a live finale where America will have the chance to vote for who they think is the funniest of the funny.

David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski executive produce the series. Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The inaugural season of "Bring the Funny" highlights some of the most talented comedians in the world, including:

VARIETY ACT DIVISION



Kristin Key

Solo

Hometown: Amarillo, TX

Resident: Redondo Beach, CA



Jarred Fell

Solo

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

Resident: Auckland, New Zealand



Drennon Davis

Solo

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Morgan Jay

Solo

Hometown: Mahwah, NJ

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Randy Feltface

Solo

Hometown: Victoria, Australia

Resident: Victoria, Australia



Lewberger

Members: 3 (Alex Lewis, Keith Habersberger, Hughie Stone Fish)

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Mister Zed

Solo

Hometown: New Jersey

Resident: New Jersey



Mandy Muden

Solo

Hometown: London, United Kingdom

Resident: London, United Kingdom



Becca Brown

Solo

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Resident: Chicago, IL



Regan and Watkins

Members: 2 (Pat Regan and Jeremiah Watkins)

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Harry & Chris

Members: 2

Hometown: Ealing, United Kingdom

Resident: Ealing, United Kingdom



Armando Anto

Solo

Hometown: Grenoble, France

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Lucas Bohn

Solo

Hometown: Mathews, VA

Resident: Brooklyn, NY



Handsome Naked

Members: 3 (Chucho Perez, Eric Oren, Brad Kemp)

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Resident: Chicago, IL



STAND-UP ACT DIVISION



Orlando Leyba

Solo

Hometown: Miami, FL

Resident: Glendale, CA



Calvin Evans

Solo

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Matt Rife

Solo

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



ISMO

Solo

Hometown: Jyväskylä, Finland

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Michael Longfellow

Solo

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Erica Rhodes

Solo

Hometown: Newton, MA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Tacarra Williams

Solo

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Rocky Dale Davis

Solo

Hometown: Brentwood, AL

Resident: Las Vegas, NV



Leclerc Andre

Solo

Hometown: Columbia, MD

Resident: Brooklyn, NY



Audrey Stewart

Solo

Hometown: Indianapolis, MD

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Graham Kay

Solo

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Resident: Brooklyn, NY



Daphnique Springs

Solo

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Resident: Burbank, CA



Ali Kolbert

Solo

Hometown: Weston, CT

Resident: New York, NY



Ian Lara

Solo

Hometown: Queens, NY

Resident: New York, NY



Candice Thompson

Solo

Hometown: Queens, NY / Cincinnati, OH

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Ali Siddiq

Solo

Hometown: Houston, TX

Resident: Houston, TX



Jesus Trejo

Solo

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Resident: Long Beach, CA



SKETCH ACT DIVISION



Frangela

Members: 2 (Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton)

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



JK! Studios

Members: 6 (Mallory Everton, Matt Meese, Jason Gray, Natalie Madsen, Jeremy Warner, Stacey Harkey)

Hometown: Provo, UT

Resident: Provo, UT



Willy Appleman

Solo

Hometown: Dorset, VT

Resident: Brooklyn, NY



The Valleyfolk

Members: 4 (Joe Bereta, Elliott Morgan, Lee Newton, Steve Zaragoza)

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



Kids These Days

Members: 6 (Lida Darmian, Maggie Maxwell, Scott Hercman, Nick Reichheld, Rachael Burke, Adrian Frimpong)

Hometown: New York, NY

Resident: New York, NY



Room 28

Members: 6 (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz, Jerry Díaz, Jaime Fernandez, Andrew Casanova, Ariana Rodriguez, McKenna Cox)

Hometown: New York. NY

Resident: New York, NY



Lost Moon Radio

Members: 6 (Martha Marion, Frank Smith, Ryan Harrison, Leslie Korein, Dylan Ris, Mikey Wells)

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA



The Chris & Paul Show

Members: 2 (Chris O'Neill, Paul Valenti)

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Resident: Stamford, CT



Andrea Lopez

Solo

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Resident: Washington, D.C.





