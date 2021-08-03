NATAS Foundation Awards 100K in Scholarship Grants

The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) awarded $100,000 in scholarships to eight college-bound high school students pursuing careers in television the organization announced today.



"We are extremely gratified and proud to be able to offer new and improved scholarship opportunities this year" said Doug Mummert, Chair, Foundation (NATAS). "Through the generosity of our donors and supporters, we are able to support these fine students on their paths to doing great things in the television industry of the future."



"This year's pool of applicants far exceeded the selection committee's expectations," said Melinda Roeder, Chair, Scholarship Committee (NATAS). "We judged some highly creative entries that featured exceptional writing, videography, animation, and composition. Members of the NATAS Scholarship Committee are so pleased that our organization continues to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of young creators who represent the next generation of television artists and story tellers."



"We reaffirm our commitment to encourage and promote excellence in television for decades to come by investing in the great talents of these diverse and passionate students," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS.



This year's talented honorees include:



Linda Giannecchini Trustees Scholarship ($20K) - awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

Amogh Thakker, River Hill High School (Clarksville, MD)



The McKenzie Family Scholarship ($20K) - Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who demonstrates a financial need or hardship.

Luna Madia, Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, FL)



Jim McKay Scholarship ($10K) - awarded to a student pursuing a career in sports television.

Jack William Smith, Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)



Mike Wallace Scholarship ($10K) - awarded to a student pursuing a career in television journalism.

Hunter Walterman, Montgomery Blair High School (Silver Spring, MD)



Douglas W. Mummert Scholarship ($10K) - awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who has made a positive impact through community service.

Tyler Michael Harding, Walled Lake Northern High School (Commerce, MI)



Univision / NATAS Scholarship ($10K) - awarded to a Hispanic or Latino student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

Melia Haller, Santa Barbara Senior High School (Santa Barbara, CA)



The NATAS Inclusion Scholarship ($10K) - Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who identifies as black, indigenous, or a person of color.

Kunwoo Kim, Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii)



The Elizabeth Stanton Women in Television Scholarship ($10K) - Awarded to a woman pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

Samantha Lewandowski, Har-Ber High School (Springdale, AR)



The Trustees Scholarship is the oldest of the NATAS Scholarships first given in 1995. The Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship is now in its' twelfth year, honoring sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008) and was established in 2009 by ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO and NBC Networks. This is the ninth year of the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship, funded by a grant from CBS News in honor of longtime correspondent Mike Wallace (1918-2012). This is the sixth year of the Univision scholarship and the fifth year of the Douglas W. Mummert Scholarship. We are especially happy this year to welcome and celebrate our three new scholarships, the McKenzie Family, NATAS Inclusion and the Elizabeth Stanton Women in Television Scholarship!