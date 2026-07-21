Minka Kelly Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss Season 2 of RANSOM CANYON

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Minka Kelly sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about her return for season 2 of RANSOM CANYON, the Netflix drama built around the tensions between rival ranching families in Texas Hill Country. The conversation focused on what brings her back to the series and what the new season holds for the show's central characters.

RANSOM CANYON drew significant attention during its first season on Netflix. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Kelly told Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS that she did not initially believe the show had climbed to the number one spot on Netflix, describing her surprise at its reach. That same appearance touched on the enduring fan devotion to FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, with Kelly noting that audiences continue to approach her in public to discuss that earlier series.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA interview centered on the drama's second season and Kelly's place within the show's ensemble as the story of the competing ranching families continues. The series is set against the landscape of Texas Hill Country, a backdrop that has figured prominently in the show's identity since its debut.

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