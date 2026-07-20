Colin Farrell Tours the Paramount Backlot in New SUGAR Season 2 Scene

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A new scene from SUGAR Season 2, posted by Apple TV, puts Colin Farrell's private detective John Sugar on a tour of the Paramount studio backlot, leaning into the character's well-established love of classic cinema. The clip arrives as Sugar contends with THE WATCHFUL EYE of crooked cop Vega, played by Tony Dalton, and finds a moment of relative calm before the season's larger conspiracy tightens around him.

Farrell, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, received an Emmy Award nomination for his work as John Sugar. BroadwayWorld previously covered the Season 1 trailer, which introduced Sugar as an American private investigator drawn into the disappearance of a Hollywood producer's granddaughter. The show is described as a contemporary take on the private detective genre, created by Mark Protosevich and showrun in Season 2 by Sam Catlin.

Season 2 expands the cast to include Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham, alongside returning player Tony Dalton. Sugar's new case centers on tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer, while his search for a beloved missing sister pulls him into a conspiracy with citywide reach. Executive producers include Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg for Genre Films, along with Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich.

The backlot scene underscores one of the show's defining character details: Sugar's deep affection for film history, which the series has used throughout both seasons to texture its noir sensibility and set it apart from conventional detective dramas.

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