Ana Navarro Shares Summer Reading Picks on THE VIEW

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Political commentator Ana Navarro stopped by THE VIEW to share her summer reading recommendations in a segment titled LADIES GET LIT, offering the daytime program's audience a curated list of books she has been reading this season.

Navarro is a longtime co-host and contributor on THE VIEW, the ABC daytime talk program, where she regularly weighs in on politics, culture, and current events alongside the show's panel.

The LADIES GET LIT segment focuses on book recommendations from the show's co-hosts and contributors, with Navarro's picks forming the basis of this installment. Additional details about the specific titles she recommended are available through the show's official link accompanying the clip.

THE VIEW has featured a range of guests and topical conversations in recent weeks, including appearances by Hannah Waddingham, who discussed her Prime Video series RIDE OR DIE and the upcoming final season of TED LASSO, as covered by BroadwayWorld.

More on The View Recent Articles Hannah Waddingham Teases TED LASSO Season 4 on THE VIEW

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