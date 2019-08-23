Michael Shannon Joins UNTITLED SHOWTIME LAKERS PROJECT Pilot

Variety reports that Michael Shannon will play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO's "The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project" pilot. The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s."

The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, is an hour-long drama executive produced by Adam McKay.

Buss is described as a self-made millionaire who "redefines American sports, celebrity, and wealth by transforming the Lakers into a dynasty but his house of cards threatens to collapse on him-and the people he loves most."

Shannon founded A Red Orchid Theatre, where he regularly performs to this day. He is best known for his roles in TV and film, as in "The Shape of Water," " Nocturnal Animals," and on "Boardwalk Empire. He most recently starred on Broadway in "Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories