Michael Shannon Joins UNTITLED SHOWTIME LAKERS PROJECT Pilot

Aug. 23, 2019  

Variety reports that Michael Shannon will play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO's "The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project" pilot. The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s."

The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers, is an hour-long drama executive produced by Adam McKay.

Buss is described as a self-made millionaire who "redefines American sports, celebrity, and wealth by transforming the Lakers into a dynasty but his house of cards threatens to collapse on him-and the people he loves most."

Shannon founded A Red Orchid Theatre, where he regularly performs to this day. He is best known for his roles in TV and film, as in "The Shape of Water," " Nocturnal Animals," and on "Boardwalk Empire. He most recently starred on Broadway in "Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune."

Read the original story on Variety.



