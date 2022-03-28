Michael Aronov Joins TNT's SNOWPIERCER Season Four

Production begins TODAY in Vancouver, Canada on the fourth season of TNT's top cable drama series, "Snowpiercer." Produced by Tomorrow Studios, season four adds new cast members Clark Gregg ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Avengers," "Thor") and Tony® Award winner Michael Aronov ("The Drop," "The Americans," "Operation Finale"), and new showrunner and executive producer, Emmy® nominee Paul Zbyszewski ("Lost," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Helstrom").

"We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer - from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel. Tonight's finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul's vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum," said executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

In episode nine of season three, Layton (Daveed Diggs), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Josie (Katie McGuinness), Alex (Rowan Blanchard) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) band together to rescue Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Relieved to find her alive, she is brought back on board the train safely, resulting in a blowout PARTY ON the train. The celebration is short-lived however when Melanie exposes Layton for misleading the passengers by offering hope of finding a viable existence in New Eden. Alliances are tested in the action-packed third season finale that will air tonight at 9 pm ET/PT on TNT.

"I'm so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built. We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can't wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships," added Zbyszewski.

"The success of 'Snowpiercer' has always been due to the dedicated, innovative storytellers at the helm, and the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera," said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O'Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. "We're so excited for what Paul has in store for next season and we are thrilled to welcome our new cast members."

"Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of 'Snowpiercer' to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for their contributions," said Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein and Partner/President Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. "We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of 'Snowpiercer' even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast."

"Snowpiercer" season four will be executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.