Meghan Markle to Narrate ELEPHANTS Documentary for Disney+

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will narrate Disney's latest nature documentary, Elephant, which will debut on Disney+.

The Disneynature film will hit the streaming service on April 3.

Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 - Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

The film will mark Meghan's first project after she and husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, step down from their royal duties on March 31.

In conjunction with the films release, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will make a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a conservation organization working to protect the elephant population of Botswana.





