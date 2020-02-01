Meghan Markle Will Appear on Canadian Television Series I DO, REDO

Meghan Markle is heading to the small screen with a new TV series!

According to Page Six, Markle is set to appear on a Canadian reality television series about second weddings.

She will be making multiple appearances on the show "I Do, Redo" alongside her best friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto wedding stylist, who is the star of the Netflix series.

Markle's guest appearances are expected to be "sporadic."

The 10-part series "revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples." Further details have yet to be announced.

Read more on Page Six.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You