Meghan Markle Will Appear on Canadian Television Series I DO, REDO
Meghan Markle is heading to the small screen with a new TV series!
According to Page Six, Markle is set to appear on a Canadian reality television series about second weddings.
She will be making multiple appearances on the show "I Do, Redo" alongside her best friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto wedding stylist, who is the star of the Netflix series.
Markle's guest appearances are expected to be "sporadic."
The 10-part series "revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples." Further details have yet to be announced.
