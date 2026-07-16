Molly Shannon on THE HAWK, Will Ferrell Collaboration & Resilience on The Daily Show

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Molly Shannon sat down with Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta for a wide-ranging conversation about her new Netflix comedy series THE HAWK, touching on her working relationship with co-star Will Ferrell, the personal history that shaped her comedic instincts, and the path she took before becoming a household name on Saturday Night Live.

THE HAWK centers on a former PGA Tour champion pursuing a late-career comeback in professional golf. Shannon and Ferrell lead the series, and the conversation with Kosta gave Shannon room to describe the close creative bond she and Ferrell developed during production, including how their collaboration informed the tone of the show.

Shannon also spoke about a traumatic childhood car crash and how that experience fed into her willingness to commit physically to comedic performance. Kosta, who told Shannon he had read her memoir, asked her to offer advice for young people navigating setbacks, and Shannon addressed the role resilience has played across her career, from the odd jobs she held before SNL to her current work in television.

THE HAWK has drawn attention from several of its cast members in recent weeks. Fortune Feimster, who plays Will Ferrell's caddy in the series, discussed the experience of improvising alongside Ferrell on set during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, and Jimmy Tatro broke down his character's role in the show on Good Morning America.

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