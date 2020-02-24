Megan Rapinoe To Host PRODIGY For Quibi

Today, Quibi announced the 2020 class of PRODIGY (working title), a new documentary series that profiles eight athletes who age 21 or younger who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports. Megan Rapinoe has signed on to host, providing on camera commentary and perspective on each of these amazing stories and, from her own incredible experience, insight into how these future stars can live up to the hype.

Each episode highlights one Prodigy's unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

The 2020 Prodigy Class is:

• Jalen Green: #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country

• Sha'Carri Richardson: fastest woman in NCAA TRACK AND FIELD history

• Red Gerard: youngest Winter Olympic Gold Medalist since 1928

• Regan Smith: fastest woman in swimming history

• Matthew Boling: fastest man in high school TRACK AND FIELD history

• Tyler Adams: member of the USMNT, one of the world's most promising young soccer stars

• Korey Foreman: #1 ranked HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL player in the country

• Chantel Navarro: US Junior National Boxing Team member, 5-time National Champion





