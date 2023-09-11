Meet the Queens in 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Season 5

Bing Bang Bong! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back! Today, World of Wonder announced the brand new cast of 10 queens as they vie for RuPaul’s seal of approval in order to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. They are: Alexis Saint-Pete, Banksie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas, and Vicki Vivacious.

Season 5 returns this fall on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK. Throughout the season, the queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition.

International Queen of Drag, Mama Ru, will deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away, with the help of her judging panel Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller for Youth Audiences, BBC Three and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

28, LONDON

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

Siema! My name is Alexis Saint-Pete, I'm 29 years old and I’m your favourite Polish Princess living in London - I’m the Polish Billy Elliot!

I started doing ballet at the age of four, and I loved it. I was so good that I won a place at dance school in the UK and so I moved here when I was 12. Here, I have been able to grow, spread my wings and be my fabulous self, without feeling afraid to walk down the street. I love my country, but I feel more comfortable and safer here in the UK because in Poland, we don't have as much LGBTQ+ representation or acceptance.

Describe yourself in five words?

Silly, sexy, hungry, show stopping and delicious!

How does it feel to be a Ru Girl?

I'm so excited! It feels unreal to be the first Polish drag queen on Drag Race. I have dreamed about this moment, but I never thought it would happen and yet here I am! I want to inspire people to dream big, never give up and show that if I can do it, you can do it too! Let’s go!

What’s an Alexis Saint-Pete show like?

If you come to one of my shows, you'll definitely see a big production! I love to bring a lot of storylines to my shows. You’ll see energy, splits, kicks, turns, tricks… I’ve got it all.

Why drag?

I just love how feminine and free I feel. Drag has helped me in my journey with my identity and so I don’t feel like a character when I go into drag. I feel like me.

Are there any challenges you’re looking forward to?

I'm really excited to do something totally different like play an absurd character and just let my silliness out.

23, MANCHESTER

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

Hi, I'm Banksie. I'm 23 years old, and I'm the seven foot supermodel of Manchester.

Describe yourself in five words?

Long, big, tall, huge, massive!

How does it feel to be on Series 5 of Drag Race UK?

I feel like I'm in a dream come true!

What are your drag inspirations?

My inspirations originate from fashion in the early 90s to the 2000s. I love Thierry Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier and Paul Galliano. I love researching fashion and then finding a way to make it work on my body.

Tell us about your drag name?

My surname is Banks, and so naturally ‘Banksie’ became my nickname, but I’m also inspired by “the other Banksy” – the guerrilla artist. Banksy completely threw the art world into a spin with their unique art and I too aspire to do something unique with my art.

Why drag?

I was watching RuPaul on the telly and I thought, I want to do that! So, I started dabbling with drag in my bedroom for two years and then once I turned 18, I went out and I just flourished! Drag has opened my mind to a whole new world. I met a whole new group of people who are now basically family to me.

You’re from the same Manchester drag family as Drag Race UK finalist, Cheddar Gorgeous. Tell us more?

Yes, I’m of THE FAMILY Gorgeous and I like to describe myself as the bin baby of THE FAMILY - I run around being a bit of a prat.

What makes you unique?

I can be silly, I can be funny, I can be gorgeous, I can be serious... I can do it all!

26, LONDON

Pronouns out of drag: She / Her

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Cara Melle, I’m 26 and I’m originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and I've been living in London for the past seven years. I came to London to study at the London College of Fashion, and then all of a sudden my drag life took over, so I stayed and here I am!

Describe your drag in five words?

Sexual goddess amongst mere mortals!

Tell us about your drag?

I was raised by a bunch of UK drag sisters, and so my drag was born and bred in London, where I’m well known as The Beyonce of the drag scene. I’ve been on TV, billboards, and numerous ad campaigns. The CV is lengthy! I'm a legend - google me!

Why RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

Because I’m at the top of my game. I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game. I want to show the world who I am. It's very important to me because when growing up, I never saw any black trans women on TV, and now I get a chance to represent black trans women. Although, I’m seriously shaking in my boots at the thought of performing in front of my idol RuPaul! But hey, I’m mostly fearless, so let’s do it!

What’s your game plan for the competition?

I don’t have a game plan! I’m looking forward to the acting challenge, the Rusical and the girl group challenge, because I’ve been in a few girl groups. I have a bit of a reputation as a lip sync assassin, so my main goal is to send everyone home and stay at the top!

20, KENT

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself!

Hello world! My name is DeDeLicious, I'm 20 years old, and I'm from Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

Describe your drag in five words?

Polished, ridiculous, gargantuan, stupid and boobs!

How does it feel to be a Ru girl?

I feel like it was meant to be, like it was written in a prophecy, that ever since I came out the womb, which was about five minutes ago, I was destined

to kick those werk room doors down and get stuck in.

What is a typical DeDeLicious show like?

You can't keep your eyes off me. I like to be camp and stupid. I’m all about the facial expressions and jumping around. I want to be up in the crowd dancing and having a great time! I’ve done gigs in LA, Ibiza and the iconic London Palladium. I just can't get enough. The stage is exactly where I belong.

How long have you been doing drag?

I may only be twenty, but I’ve been evolving for a while! I’ve been a fully-fledged professional drag queen for about a year and a half, but I’ve been practising since I was sixteen. At first, I started playing with makeup in my bedroom, and experimenting with padding as I learned how to shape my body, And for the past few years I’ve really honed my drag craft by learning to sew and create my own outfits. As Dede, I now have unshakeable confidence, but I remember my first performance was chaotic. I snapped both of my high heels and I had to do the whole number on my tippy toes!

So you have a connection to Drag Race UK winner, Krystal Versace - tell us more?

Yes, Krystal Versace, also known as the Series 3 winner, is my bestie and drag sister. We’ve known each other since we were 11 years old when we met at school, but DeDe is DeDe, and I just can't wait for everyone to fall in love with ME!

What challenge are you most looking forward to?

All of it! I make most of my own wardrobe. In fact, I made some of Krystal’s winning outfits for series 3, and so I’m really looking forward to conquering in the design challenge. DeDe is ready.

34, COUNTY DURHAM

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

Hi! I’m Ginger Johnson, I’m 34 years old from County Durham and I am a helium balloon in the shape of a woman!

Describe your drag in five words?

Well seasoned, but not salty!

Who are your drag influences?

One of my big heroes is Lucille Ball because she can be really glamorous and really silly at the same time and that's what I strive for with my drag.

What would we get if we came to a Ginger Johnson show?

Well you wouldn’t get a refund! I love to create a fun space, so you will get songs, sequins, silly stories, and maybe a little bit of sausage meat in your hair. In my drag, I like to take quite serious subjects and present them in a really ridiculous way because I think that opens up the audience to think and talk about their experience.

How did you get into drag?

I've been doing drag for about 15 years now. I wrote a radio play as part of my university degree that was based on an older woman from the Northeast, and I couldn't find anyone to play the part so I did it and then my drag career just snowballed from there! The theatre is where I love to be. I write and direct theatre shows too and I absolutely adore it.

Why Drag Race UK?

I love a challenge. I am the person that throws himself down the well and tries to climb out of it and there is no deeper well for drag than Drag Race. Every element of your drag is going to be put to the test. I love that so that’s why I'm here.

What makes you unique?

I’m a helium balloon in the shape of a woman - great fun at parties but highly flammable and prone to floating away if left unattended.

What challenge are you most looking forward to?

Anything that involves making RuPaul laugh - I could eat Ru’s laugh for breakfast, lunch and dinner – they’re so delicious.

Do you have a game plan?

My game plan is to trick the other queens into thinking I’m a bit of an idiot, when in fact I am an ABSOLUTE idiot.

What are the challenges you’re nervous about?

Anything that involves direct eye contact with Michelle Visage - she’s far too stunning for my little pea brain to comprehend and it gives me the heebie-jeebies.

26, DERBYSHIRE

Pronouns out of drag: They / Them

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Introduce yourself!

Hiya! My name is Kate Butch, I am 26 years old and I am the face, the body, the fashion and the liar of Series Five! I am a silly goose from Buxton in Derbyshire, and in homage to my namesake, Kate Bush, I took to the wily, windy moors and landed here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

Explain your drag in five words?

Camp, bawdy, silly, quite bonkers!

Tell us about your drag name?

My drag name comes from my favourite artist of all time, Kate Bush. I love Kate Bush because just like her, I’m quirky, theatrical and just do my own thing!

How would you describe your drag?

I’m a stand-up comedian, live singer and podcast host to name a few of my skills, but really I am a theatre and performance queen at heart. I'm doing my own thing, but whether the judges buy it… well, that is another question entirely. I would describe my drag style as “Hollywood starlet with a migraine”- I love a bright clashing pattern with an hourglass silhouette.

How did you get into drag?

I first did drag at the age of six when I begged to be the pantomime Dame in my school play. It was the first time that I realised I could make people laugh and wear a wig whilst doing it!

Tell us about the highlights of your drag career?

I've penned my own plays, comedy sketches, and stand-up routines and taken shows to the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond, and received some fabulous reviews. I’ve even performed on London’s glittering West End - for one night only, but it still counts!

39, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Introduce yourself!

Hi, I’m Michael Marouli, I'm 39 years old all the way from Newcastle upon Tyne and I'm your Geordie tart with a heart!

Describe your drag in five words?

Camp, daft, filth, fabulous and iconic!

How does it feel to be a Ru girl?

I am so excited for this ride. It's going to be everything. I've waited my whole life for this and I'm bringing my endgame. This is going to be the best series of Drag Race UK ever!

You’re from Newcastle, but also Gran Canaria, tell us more?

I was born and raised in Newcastle, but I’ve lived and performed in Gran Canaria for the past 17 years. Gran Canaria has a huge drag scene. Everybody comes from all over the world. It's bright, it's colourful, we party and we celebrate. It's just fabulous.

Why drag?

Drag allows me to do whatever I want. There are no rules - I get to be whatever and whoever I want to be.

When did you start doing drag?

I was about 22 when I started in drag. I started off with chapstick and mascara. I look back at the pictures and I just cringe, but we've all got to start somewhere and this gorgeousness didn't just happen overnight!

Are you nervous?

I've been such a fan of the show and RuPaul so I’ll most likely collapse when I see Ru, but Drag Race UK will be like a Tuesday afternoon for me as being in a dressing room surrounded by hungry competitive queens is literally my life! I'm ready to grab it by the balls and have the best time of my life! Get me in that big pink werk room and watch me fly!

23, DONCASTER

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

Ey up babes! I’m Miss Naomi Carter, I’m 23 and I’m all the way from Doncaster!

Describe your drag in five words?

Beauty, fashion, sassy, gobby and Northern!

Where does your drag name, Miss Naomi Carter come from?

Well, ‘Naomi’ comes from the absolute icon that is supermodel Naomi Campbell; ‘Carter’ for the absolute icon that is Beyoncé Carter and the ‘Miss’ is to let the boys know that I'm single!

What can we expect from a Miss Naomi Carter show?

I love a good party so you’re going to get all the camp, but also some R&B, Afrobeats, and Bashment. Then it could take a turn into rap, house or drum and bass. You just don’t know what you’re going to get at a Miss Naomi Carter show, but it’s always bloody great!

What inspires your drag?

Well Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé of course, but I love all the icons Diana Ross and Nina Simone are big inspirations too. I’m really inspired by black music and culture. I’m half Gambian, and half British, and so that’s very much part of my drag identity too.

How long have you been doing drag?

I've been doing drag for five years. I first started when I went to Doncaster Pride with my mum and I was in drag. Whilst there, I met another queen, who literally adopted me there and then. Our little house is called ZEHAUS and we’re literally the only house in Doncaster. There are only four of us, but we’re adored by everyone for kickstarting Donnie’s non-existent drag scene!

What makes you unique?

I can DJ. I can rap. I can lip sync. I can dance. I can act. I'm fierce. I’m funny, and I'm really nice as well! I just cannot wait to get into that competition - I'm ready for it baby!

25, HARTLEPOOL

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself!

I'm Tomara Thomas, I'm 25, all the way from Hartlepool in the North East!

How would you describe your drag in five words?

Sexy, fierce, wild, manic and stunning!

What does it feel like to be a Ru girl?

It feels correct! The time has come for this star to shine. You’re not ready for me!

What would we get a Tomara Thomas show?

I’m a dancing diva and you’re gonna be buying what I'm selling! There’s going to be high kicks and splits and a lot of dancing. I do all of the brunches, all the evening shows, because I’m a showgirl and my energy is infinite. Come on!

How did you get into drag?

I actually started drag when I was 14 years old at dance school, but I went on to be a professional dancer and more recently I was travelling around the world performing on cruise ships. However, I would watch the girls in my shows and wish that I was wearing their costumes and doing their roles, so during lockdown when I was back home unable to work, I started to do make up transformations on myself, and so Tomara Thomas came out again! I moved to London and I was lucky to get a few gigs and two years later here I am on Drag Race UK!

Are there any challenges you’re looking forward to?

I'm more than this gorgeous dancing diva. I’ve got funny bones in my body so I want to win a comedy challenge! I’ve idolised RuPaul for years so the fact that they’ll be standing in front of me IN THE FLESH is amazing – although they probably won’t understand a word I say!

What’s unique about you?

This energy is unmatched. What other lady has an energy like this and looks like this?!

36, CORNWALL

Pronouns out of drag: He / Him

Pronouns in drag: She / Her

Tell us about yourself?

I'm Vicki Vivacious, I'm 36 years old and I'm from sunny Cornwall. From farmland to fabulous, I'm here to rep every single Cornish queen that is on the planet!

Describe your drag in five words.

Fun, flirty, fabulous, glamorous, and Cornish.

What’s your drag style?

I would say my drag is fifty percent new age, fifty percent old school and a bit Generation Ru. I've taken all of these little bits, smashed them all together and made something vivacious.

How long have you been doing drag for now?

I've been doing drag for 15 years. I know that's crazy, because I'm only 18. I fell into drag through my love of musical theatre. I moved from Cornwall to London to go to drama school and this is what happens when you get government funding and a scholarship!

Tell us some of the highlights of your career?

I have got a pretty impressive CV, let me tell you! I've worked with Little Mix, toured with Dannii Minogue, sang in the West End and I’ve also been in a girl band! I’ve literally done it all and now it’s my time to shine. I am also known as “The Forces sweetheart“ as I go around the country servicing our armed services. I’m like the Dame Vera Lynne of drag! What happens on the barracks stays on the barracks, but I leave them smiling from ear to ear!

What challenges are you most excited for?

I bleed musical theatre and glamour so bring on the Rusical!

What makes you unique?

I can sing, I can dance and I can make people laugh. I can whip up a crowd and I can also eat a pasty in less than five seconds! Now that deserves a prize right?