The season is premiering on Sunday, February 4th, followed by a weekly roll out every Sunday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Start your engines for the wig-snatching debut of “Drag Race España All Stars,” premiering on Sunday, February 4th, followed by a weekly roll out every Sunday, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide (day-and-date with its local airing on Spain's ATRESplayer Premium). Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking.

The nine fierce, Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain's ultimate Drag Superstar include: Drag Sethlas (S2), Hornella Góngora (S3), Juriji Der Klee (S2), Onyx Unleashed (S2), Pakita (S3), Pink Chadora (S3), Pupi Poisson (S1), Sagittaria (S1) and Samantha Ballentines (S2). Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories.  

MEET THE QUEENS OF DRAG RACE ESPAÑA ALL STARS:

DRAG SETHLAS (S2)

Drag Sethlas returns determined to do whatever it takes for the crown. She asserts that she arrives with 'transgression, the art of transformation, and Canarian art' as her guiding principles. She aims to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because 'Canarian talent runs through her veins, alongside success, professionalism, and constant hard work.'

HORNELLA GÓNGORA (S3)

Hornella Góngora is ready to snatch wigs in the competition. She returns confident in her talents and leans on her trademark humor to say that her 'All Stars' face is full of hyaluronic acid, botox, and very, very white smiles. She's destined to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because 'she's the best and arrives as an even more fierce Hornella.'

JURIJI DER KLEE (S2)

Juriji returns to Drag Race España 'more sophisticated, more powerful, and even hornier.' She insists that her 'rear end' couldn't be absent from 'All Stars' and is here to take it all, have fun, and swing the axe. She's destined to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because 'she's the coolest one around.'

ONYX UNLEASHED (S2)

Onyx arrives renewed and with a new name: Unleashed, because 'her drag feels liberated, unleashed, unchained, crazy, and unhinged.' She warns us to get ready for 'unleashed' love. She's here to have a good time because 'Drag Race España' is like a 'drag amusement park' to her, and she's skipped the line for the rides.

PAKITA (S3)

Pakita is confident that she will once again be 'the face of the season.' She claims she's returning to 'Drag Race España' because 'aside from being the prettiest, she's the most talented.' In her season, she brought with her 'a heart of a fox,' and now she 'also brings the skin.' She proudly represents Andalusia, stating, 'I move more than the canopy of the Esperanza de Triana.' 

PINK CHADORA (S3)

Pink Chadora asserts that she's an All Star because of her charisma, her 'tough face,' and because she's 'overpowering.' She has returned to the competition ready to snatch a crown, a scepter, and a cash prize. She's destined to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because she's ready to show her 'brightest version' of drag.

PUPI POISSON (S1)

Pupi Poisson is determined to correct her past mistakes, and returns to the Werk Room yet again to compete in 'Drag Race España' All Stars. She's meant to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because - in her own words - 'I'm the oldest and I deserve it.'

SAGITTARIA (S1)

Sagittaria arrives at All Stars in her 'improved version,' of drag with 'more flexibility and confidence.' She has come to serve face and show that she can give much more than what we saw in her in Season 1. She was a finalist, and this time, she doesn't plan to miss the opportunity to win the crown. 

SAMANTHA BALLENTINES (S2)

Samantha Ballentines defines herself as an LED light bulb: 'They cost 5€, but last a long time.' She comes with 'a huge battery that gives her enough strength to cause a lot of trouble, stir things up, and have a lot of fun.' She's meant to be the drag superstar inaugurating the 'Drag Race España' Hall of Fame because she has 'the charisma, the experience, and the beauty.' 

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 32 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, Banff's Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.



