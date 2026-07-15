Matt Damon on THE ODYSSEY: Tom Holland Costume Mishap and IMAX Filming

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A new clip from THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon features Matt Damon sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his work on Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY. Among the highlights, Damon recounted a moment on set when he witnessed what he thought was a touching father-son exchange involving Tom Holland, only to learn it was actually a reaction to a costume mishap.

Damon also spoke about the technical demands of shooting THE ODYSSEY, including Nolan's use of IMAX film cameras, which Nolan previously described to Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW as a process that required filming in three-minute increments. On a lighter note, Damon shared a personal anecdote about attending a soccer match in Argentina with his wife's family.

Damon's appearance is part of a dedicated week on THE TONIGHT SHOW spotlighting the cast of THE ODYSSEY. Tom Holland also appeared on the show earlier in the week, discussing fight scenes with Damon and Jon Bernthal on the production.

Damon has spoken extensively about the film in recent weeks. In a separate interview, he told TODAY's Craig Melvin that THE ODYSSEY is the hardest film he has ever made, describing the physical and logistical demands of the production, including learning archery for the role.

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