Matt Damon Discusses THE ODYSSEY Filming on a Boat and Scaring Robert Pattinson on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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A new clip from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS features Matt Damon sitting down with host Seth Meyers to discuss his experience making THE ODYSSEY, the upcoming film that has drawn considerable attention for its production scale. Damon described what it was like to film aboard a boat, offering a candid account of the logistical and physical challenges that came with shooting on open water.

Among the highlights of the conversation, Damon recounted a moment on set in which he managed to startle co-star Robert Pattinson, a story that drew laughs from the studio audience. The anecdote offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes atmosphere on what appears to have been a demanding production.

THE ODYSSEY has been a recurring topic on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS in recent weeks. Jon Bernthal also appeared on the program to discuss his own experience working on the film, touching on what it was like to collaborate on the project alongside other cast members.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS airs on NBC as part of the network's weeknight late-night lineup, with clips from each episode posted to the show's YouTube channel following broadcast.

More on Late Night with Seth Meyers Recent Articles Jon Bernthal on Working with Christopher Nolan and His Tom Holland Audition Story on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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