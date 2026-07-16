Jon Bernthal on Working with Christopher Nolan and His Tom Holland Audition Story on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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Jon Bernthal sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to cover a range of personal and professional ground, including a story about playing baseball in Russia, his experience working with Christopher Nolan on the upcoming film The Odyssey, and a behind-the-scenes account of how he and Tom Holland once helped each other record audition tapes for their respective Marvel roles.

Bernthal described the dynamic between himself and Holland during the audition process, explaining that the two actors assisted one another, with Holland taping for Spider-Man while Bernthal was pursuing the role of the Punisher. The exchange offered a candid look at how working relationships in Hollywood can begin well before a project is officially cast or announced.

The conversation also touched on Bernthal's time working with director Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey, giving viewers a rare glimpse into what it is like to be part of a Nolan production. Bernthal's account of playing baseball in Russia added a personal, unexpected dimension to the interview, rounding out a wide-ranging appearance.

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC. The show has recently featured guests including Molly Shannon and Jake Johnson, both of whom shared personal stories with Meyers in recent clips posted to the show's channel.

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