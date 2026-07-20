Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway & Christopher Nolan Appear on THE VIEW

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Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Christopher Nolan joined the co-hosts of THE VIEW for a wide-ranging conversation that moved from red carpet fashion to fatherhood to an unexpected cinematic passion. The trio appeared together on the ABC daytime program to discuss topics that ranged well beyond their professional work.

Hathaway spoke about her red carpet experiences during the segment, while Damon opened up about life at home as a father to four daughters. Nolan, known primarily for large-scale dramatic filmmaking, revealed a genuine affection for comedic films, a detail that drew particular attention during the conversation.

The appearance centers on personal and off-screen subjects rather than a single project, with each of the three guests offering candid reflections on their lives outside of production. Damon's comments on parenting and Nolan's comedic sensibilities gave the segment a lighter tone than a typical film press stop.

THE VIEW, the ABC daytime talk program, has hosted a number of high-profile film guests in recent weeks, including a separate appearance by Anya Taylor-Joy, who discussed her new thriller series LUCKY and her role in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM.

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