Mary J. Blige to Star in POWER Sequel Series on Starz

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2019 Press Tour, Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), along with "Power" executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, announced Grammy(R) winner and Oscar(R) nominated megastar Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, "The Umbrella Academy") is joining the cast of the first "Power" sequel, "Power Book II: Ghost."

"We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels and other expansions of the 'Power' Universe," Kemp and Jackson said during the network's "Power" panel. "Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of 'Power.' 'Power Book II: Ghost' will continue THE JOURNEY of some of 'Power's' most controversial characters. Joining the cast of the new series and the 'Power' family, please welcome world-renowned recording artist and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige."

Also announced during the TCA session, "Power" season six will be broadcast in two parts. The 10-episode Part I will debut as previously announced on Sunday, August 25th. Part II, which will consist of the final five episodes, will debut in January.

STARZ will also air "Power Confidential," the exclusive companion piece to the ultimate season of Starz #1 hit series "Power." The after-show will air immediately following the premiere of each new episode of "Power." "Power Confidential" will highlight the most memorable and jaw-dropping moments from that week's episode, provide exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and give viewers a taste of what's to come. The cast and creators of "Power" will be joined by celebrity fans and surprise guests.

Blige signed an exclusive first-look television deal with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) in June 2019 to develop and produce television series under her newly-launched Blue Butterfly productions. The multifaceted singer-songwriter-actress will also have the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate's array of business platforms.

Mary J. Blige is represented by APA, The Lede Company and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.





